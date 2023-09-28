SEG Media Launches Jazz+

Timed to coincide with the Utah Jazz’s 50th season celebration, SEG Media has launched the direct-to-consumer streaming service Jazz+, which offers exclusive content and 80+ live Utah Jazz NBA games for an annual subscription of $125 or $15.50 a month. Individual games are available for $5.

As previously reported, SEG Media will use Kiswe’s cloud-based video solutions and the NBA’s streaming platform to stream Utah Jazz games.

In addition to the SVOD service, Sincair’s KJZZ broadcast TV station will have rights to games that are not being nationally televised. The games will be available for free over-the-air and on pay TV operators that carry KJZZ.

“Creating the best fan experience is top of mind in everything we do. This season, we have so many reasons to celebrate being a Utah Jazz fan – from the return of Delta Center and our 50th anniversary season to the launch of Jazz+ and the ability for anyone in Utah to watch Jazz games on KJZZ,” said Ryan Smith, chairman of Smith Entertainment Group and governor of the Utah Jazz. “With Jazz+, we have created 24/7 digital access to the team. We are so excited that all Utahns can be with us for every minute of the action.”

The Jazz+ service will offer: