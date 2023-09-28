SEG Media Launches Jazz+
The streaming service coasting $125 a year is now live and will offer 80+ live Utah Jazz NBA games
Timed to coincide with the Utah Jazz’s 50th season celebration, SEG Media has launched the direct-to-consumer streaming service Jazz+, which offers exclusive content and 80+ live Utah Jazz NBA games for an annual subscription of $125 or $15.50 a month. Individual games are available for $5.
As previously reported, SEG Media will use Kiswe’s cloud-based video solutions and the NBA’s streaming platform to stream Utah Jazz games.
In addition to the SVOD service, Sincair’s KJZZ broadcast TV station will have rights to games that are not being nationally televised. The games will be available for free over-the-air and on pay TV operators that carry KJZZ.
“Creating the best fan experience is top of mind in everything we do. This season, we have so many reasons to celebrate being a Utah Jazz fan – from the return of Delta Center and our 50th anniversary season to the launch of Jazz+ and the ability for anyone in Utah to watch Jazz games on KJZZ,” said Ryan Smith, chairman of Smith Entertainment Group and governor of the Utah Jazz. “With Jazz+, we have created 24/7 digital access to the team. We are so excited that all Utahns can be with us for every minute of the action.”
The Jazz+ service will offer:
- Jazz+ Live Games & Full-Length Replays: Jazz+ subscribers can access 80+ live game streams covering all Utah Jazz preseason and regular season matchups, excluding all nationally televised games, beginning with the first preseason tipoff against the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 8. Starting Oct. 25, timed for the team’s regular season opener, live game streams will include the Utah Jazz pre- and post-game show and the option to access game play-by-play and commentary in Spanish. Fans will have the ability to rewatch every locally televised game in its entirety, with VOD replays available following the conclusion of each regular season game.
- SEG Media Original Shows on Jazz+: Jazz+ debuts today with never-before-seen, original shows created by SEG Media exclusively for Jazz+ subscribers. Most of this unique content features behind-the-scenes footage with the team, their coaching staff, front office, and ownership and is the premier episode for what will become a limited or season-long series. At launch, these Jazz+ shows range from Shoot the Shot with Coach Hardy (an interview-style shooting competition with special guests) and Utah Sights & Bites (a look at player- and fan-favorite spots) to Meet the Coaches (an interview series introducing the Utah Jazz coaching staff), and others. More exclusive content will be announced and released as the season progresses.
- Jazz+ Behind-the-Scenes Content, Highlights, and Extras: Throughout the year, Jazz+ will offer a continuously expanding library of surprise-and-delight content. For example, teasers for the team’s 50th season documentary will premiere on Jazz+ beginning in November. On a regular basis, Jazz+ subscribers can access newly uploaded extended clips of behind-the-scenes moments with the team, condensed games with commentary, historic player mixtapes, and more. Available now are an extended version of Walker Kessler’s Summer 2023 Junior Jazz Road Trip, a Karl Malone highlights reel, and a narrated look at the rookies’ first days with the Jazz after the 2023 NBA Draft.
- Jazz+ Exclusive Alternative Broadcasts: During select games, including each of the five Decade Nights as part of the Utah Jazz’s 50th anniversary season, Jazz+ will offer alternative broadcast streams featuring live commentary from Jazz alumni and other notable personalities.
