SeaChange to Spotlight Personalised Multi-Screen Video Services at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, SeaChange International will demonstrate products that are helping service providers deliver fully monetised and personalised multiscreen services.



Visitors will see how the SeaChange Adrenalin multiscreen video platform gives subscribers a single point of access to “blended entertainment services” that unite linear and on-demand television with over-the-top video. The SeaChange Nucleus soft box gateway, integrated with Adrenalin and multiple set-top makers, will show how subscribers can enjoy “a new environment” of whole-home media sharing, DVR and other enticing applications to drive content use.



SeaChange Nucleus is shortlisted for the Cable & Satellite International Awards in the category of Best Customer Premises Equipment. Winners will be announced at IBC 2013.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. SeaChange International will be at stand 14.B20.

www.schange.com