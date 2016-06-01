SDVI Closes Strategic Investment Round

MENLO PARK, CALIF.—SDVI Corporation has announced that it has closed a strategic investment round with Fox Networks Group, Discovery Communications and Turner. As a result of the investment round, executives from Fox, Discovery and Turner will join the SDVI Board of Directors.

The technical, business and legal teams were led by, respectively, Fox Networks Group Executive Vice President and General Manager Richard Friedel, Discovery Communications’ Chief Technology Officer John Honeycutt, and Turner CTO Jeremy Legg.

SDVI is a media company with the goal of developing next generation media supply chain platforms. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif.