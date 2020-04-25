SCTE: Cable-Tec Expo Still on for October

EXTON, Pa.—The Cable-Tec Expo 2020 intends to go on as planned in October, according to a statement from SCTE-ISBE President and CEO Mark Dzuban.

SCTE’s Cable-Tec Expo, a telecommunications and technology event, is scheduled for Oct. 13-16 in Denver. As Dzuban shared, the program committee is moving ahead with plans for the show, including reviewing Fall Technical Forum abstracts that are due May 8. A large portion of the expo’s program is expected to be on the lessons of the coronavirus crisis.

Cable-Tec Expo coincides with two other events: the Cable TV Pioneers Annual Dinner and CableLabs’ Envision event. Looking at both events’ websites, they show no indication that they will not go on as planned either.

Other major industry conferences, both in the U.S. and internationally, previously announced cancellations or postponements because of the coronavirus. This past week would have been the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas, which will now take form in the NAB Show Express virtual experience in May.

“Our goal in the 25 weeks between now and mid-October is to ensure that all of this takes place in an atmosphere that is safe for all involved,” Dzuban said.

“We understand that there are uncertainties ahead,” Dzuban continued. “We are following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control, are in constant contact with Denver and Colorado authorities and are taking extra precautions together with the Colorado Convention Center and our hotel partners. The bottom line is this: we will do nothing that will jeopardize the safety of our guests.”

Dzuban did acknowledge that making plans for the Cable-Tec Expo at this point can be difficult with the current climate, but he said that they will keep attendees updated throughout the months ahead.