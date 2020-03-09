CABSAT 2020 Delayed Until October

DUBAI—CABSAT 2020 has announced that it is postponing its conference by about seven months, moving from its original date of March 31-April 2 to Oct. 26-28. While not specifically mentioning it, the organization makes heavy allusions that the reason for postponement is because of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

CABSAT is the MEASA event for the broadcast, satellite, digital media and entertainment industries. CABSAT 2020 is the 26th edition of the conference.

“Whilst the UAE (United Arab Emirates) remains completely safe for travel, and has deployed the strictest medical and hygiene protocols, we fully recognize that for some specific shows, we have a high majority of key participants significant to the event’s program that are unable to travel due to restrictions in their home countries,” CABSAT said in a statement.