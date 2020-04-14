NAB Show Express Set for May

WASHINGTON—The NAB has revealed details into the NAB Show Express, its virtual substitute for the cancelled 2020 NAB Show, which will take place May 13-14.

NAB Show Express is a free digital experience that will provide special content for the global media and entertainment community. It will offer three unique educational channels, on-demand content and a Solutions Marketplace featuring exhibitor product information, announcements and demos.

The three educational channels, which will be powered by Brightcove Inc. and Frequency, will include BEIT Express, which focuses on broadcast engineering and information technology; NAB Show Experience, with a range of educational sessions, product innovative showcases and interviews with industry professionals; and Tech Talks, an NAB Show Live Special Edition, produced by Broadcast Beat.

Each channel will feature eight hours of content that will be streamed daily as well as available on-demand. Content will include sessions originally slated for Las Vegas, including NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith’s State of the Industry address.

Other offerings include NAB Show’s podcast with featured speakers, exhibitor profiles, company-hosted events, press conferences, industry-related white papers, articles, webinars, guides and research papers.

Registration for NAB Show Express opens on April 20.

There will also be three standalone training and executive leadership events taking place at different times and with different registration:

Executive Leadership Summit - May 11

Cybersecurity & Content Protection Summit - May 12

Post | Production World Online - May 17-18