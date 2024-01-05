Scripps Selects Its Second Journalism Journey Initiative Class

CINCINNATI—As part of an effort by E.W. Scripps and Google to retrain print journalists for work in video-driven media, the E.W. Scripps Company has announced that it has placed 13 veteran print journalists across its local and national newsrooms at its local TV stations and national news network Scripps News.

The journalists are the second cohort of Scripps' Google-backed Journalism Journey Initiative, which aims to recruit mid-career journalists and managers in the industry and redeploy their reporting skills for video-driven reporting platforms.

Scripps launched the Journalism Journey Initiative – for which Google has made a multiyear financial commitment to Scripps to underwrite – with the first cohort of six journalists in 2023. After a successful first year of the program, Scripps is expanding the program by funding an additional seven journalists for 2024.

“Year one of the Journalism Journey Initiative at Scripps saw the first group of journalists producing essential coverage, including reporting that led to changes in laws, exposed wrongdoing and went in depth on important local and national issues,” said Jim Iovino, program director for the Scripps Journalism Journey Initiative. “Their success is a testament to the incredible amount of expertise in local print newsrooms around the country and what can happen when video-driven newsrooms harness that talent to help tell stories that need to be told.

“It’s why Scripps has made the investment to expand the number of journalists we can help transition from print-to-video reporting, he continued. “These 13 journalists have the fundamentals, and we’ll be giving them the tools they need to connect with their audiences and communities on visual-based platforms.”

The JJI program will provide extensive training and support, including mentoring, skill development and individual talent coaching. Journalists will be based out of Scripps’ local television stations across the country and national news network Scripps News.

Scripps’ Journalism Journey Initiative second journalist cohort (2024-2025) includes: