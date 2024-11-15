Scripps News Unveils Streaming Programming Plans

ATLANTA—National news network Scripps News said will roll out a new lineup on Nov. 18, after it ends its over-the-air distribution and transitions to a streaming-only network.

The E.W. Scripps-owned network said the new schedule is designed to give viewers crucial daily information, providing live in-depth storytelling on the biggest events across the country.

Scripps announced in September that it would end its over-the-air distribution on Nov. 15 and tapped Scripps News Vice President Matt Simon to lead the network moving forward. Simon is tasked with setting the vision, overall leadership, editorial identity and programming for Scripps News' national, centralized news organization.

Starting Nov. 18, Scripps News will offer live programming on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Outside of those hours, it will cover select major events and breaking news stories live in primetime while expanding its use of reports from Scripps' local, national and international journalists.

“We recognize that streaming is the future of our business – and we're well positioned to reach even more viewers there since we have grown our streaming viewership more than 44% year over year,” Simon said. “We’ll continue to deliver quality journalism with an even-greater emphasis on integrating with our local stations—and our focus will be on innovative showcasing of our original reporting across the enterprise.”

Scripps News will periodically air special programs from its investigative and enterprise teams on all of its streaming platforms. Next week, it will debut “In the Shadows With Jason Bellini.” Bellini, Scripps News' award-winning international correspondent, will travel to the scene of some of the most pressing international crises to find the brightest parts of humanity still persevering in the shadows. The first installment premieres Thursday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. (ET).

The daily lineup, effective Nov. 18, includes:

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The National Report,” weekdays from 11 p.m.-3 a.m. and 6-7 a.m. (ET) features Scripps News journalists sharing fast-paced headlines and stories from across America.

“Morning Rush,” weekdays from 7 a.m.-noon (ET) kicks off the day with live headlines, weather and award-winning reporting from Scripps News journalists around the world.

“On the Scene,” weekdays from noon-5 p.m. (ET) reporters take audiences to breaking news and live events across the country.

“Happening Now in America,” weekdays from 5-6 p.m. (ET) follows what's happening across America with up-to-the minute details on major events driving the day's top stories.

“Today As It Happened,” weekdays from 6-7 p.m. (ET) gets viewers up to speed on the day's events that everyone is talking about.

“Scripps News Weekend,” Saturdays from 7 a.m.-noon (ET) provides uplifting stories, headlines and original reporting from our nation's big cities and small towns.

“Good to Know” will air at noon on Saturdays featuring real-life stories of everyday people who positively impact their communities.

“This Week as it Happened,” Saturdays from 2-7 p.m. (ET), will get audiences caught up on all the big stories and breaking news from the week.

Scripps News will continue its streaming distribution on: