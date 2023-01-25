Scripps Inks Carriage Deal for ION, Bounce & Scripps News to Launch on YouTube TV

ATLANTA—Scripps Networks has announced that ION, Bounce and Scripps News will launch on YouTube TV as part of its base service offering this week.

The launch is part of a new multi-year distribution agreement between YouTube TV and Scripps Networks, the national television network division of The E.W. Scripps Company.

As part of the agreement, YouTube TV will also continue its existing carriage of Court TV and has the option to launch Grit, ION Mystery, and Laff in the future.

"We believe our diversified portfolio of networks will help strengthen YouTube TV as a pay tv option for consumers and are excited to be part of their continued growth in the marketplace. We look forward to growing our relationship with YouTube TV and their parent company Google," said Jeffrey Wolf, chief distribution officer, Scripps Networks.

ION features a lineup of popular off-network series, original and holiday movies and more. Bounce features a programming mix of original series and movies, theatrical motion pictures, off network series, specials and events designed for African American audiences.

Scripps News, formerly Newsy, is the nation's only free 24/7 broadcast news network, serving viewers opinion-free national news from 16 news bureaus across the U.S.

Court TV is devoted to live gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting, and expert analysis of the nation's most important and compelling trials.