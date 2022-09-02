Scripps Hires Lori Jane Gliha as National Investigative Correspondent

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The E.W. Scripps Company has hired award-winning investigative journalist Lori Jane Gliha as Scripps Networks’ newest national investigative correspondent.

Gliha joined the Scripps Washington bureau, on Sept. 1, and will contribute to Newsy’s investigative reporting across all programming.

Gliha is nationally recognized for her exclusive, in-depth investigations, hard-hitting interviews and continuous coverage of important issues, the company said.

She has reported from more than 30 states and five countries, covering marijuana laws in Jamaica; the victims of downed flight MH-17 in the Netherlands; the revitalization of the Colorado River Delta in Mexico; the water crisis in Flint, Michigan; the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri; the influx of Central American migrants at the border; ATF’s controversial Fast and Furious case; and more.

She has been honored with three national Headliner awards, two national Gracie Awards, a national Edward R. Murrow Award and 22 regional Emmys, including awards for investigative reporter, investigative series and writer. In 2018, the Colorado Broadcasters Association named her Best Specialty Reporter in Colorado. Currently, Gliha is nominated for recognition at the national News & Documentary Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative Report category.

Most recently, Gliha worked as an investigative reporter for FOX31 in Denver, Colorado. She previously worked as a national correspondent for Al Jazeera America’s flagship news magazine program, “America Tonight.”

“Lori Jane’s addition magnifies our commitment to meaningful investigative journalism,” said Kate O’Brian, head of the News Group, Scripps Networks. “She will, no doubt, carry on her long track-record of fearless reporting that holds the powerful accountable and impacts communities in a positive way.”