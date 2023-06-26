Scripps Appoints Merri Hanson VP, GM of KSTU

CINCINNATI—The E.W. Scripps Company has appointed Merri Hanson vice president and general manager for KSTU, Scripps’ Fox affiliate in Salt Lake City. Hanson will assume the new role on July 17.

Hanson has served as vice president and general manager of KIVI, Scripps’ local ABC station in Boise, Idaho, since January 2021 and has over 25 years of sales and broadcast experience. Before stepping into the role of vice president and general manager, Hanson served as station manager at KIVI. She joined the station in 2016 as a local sales manager.

“Merri is an accomplished Scripps leader who knows how to build trust with her internal teams and the communities our local television stations serve,” said Dean Littleton, Scripps’ senior vice president of local media. “We know her decades of experience in both news-producing and business leadership roles will make her a great fit for our Salt Lake City team.”

Prior to joining Scripps, Hanson held roles including vice president of business development with Stevenson Advertising in Seattle, regional marketing executive with Tegna, anchor and producer with KTRV in Nampa, Idaho, and general manager for KSVT in Hailey, Idaho.

“I am proud of the work our Idaho News 6 team has accomplished together for the people of Idaho over the last seven years, and I look forward to cheering them on as they continue that work,” said Hanson. “As I transition to Salt Lake City, I am eager to learn from the FOX13 team as we find new and innovative ways to bring quality local journalism to the community we serve.”

Hanson holds a bachelor of arts degree in psychology with an emphasis in business management from Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington. She currently serves on the boards of Family Advocates and the Idaho State Broadcasters Association.