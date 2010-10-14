Screen Subtitling Systems features 3-D subtitling solution

Screen Subtitling Systems showcased its new Poliscript 3DITOR 3-D subtitle editing suite at IBC2010.

Poliscript 3DITOR software helps users design, display and deliver high-quality 3-D subtitles. 3DITOR, which supports a comprehensive range of 3-D technologies and file formats, gives the subtitler or stereographer instant rendering with full stereoscopic control with subpixel precision.

Poliscript 3DITOR delivers the power to control and manipulate full 3-D subtitles in both live and pause modes. 3DITOR supports anaglyphic, polarized (passive), flicker (active) and 3-D projector displays.

Screen Subtitling also has released a whitepaper on subtitling for stereographic media.