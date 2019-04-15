SBE Elects John Collinson to Fellow

LAS VEGAS—The Society of Broadcast Engineers board has elected a new Fellow: Senior member and Ventana Television Chief Engineer John Collinson was approved for the society’s highest membership level at its April 7 meeting.

John Collinson

SBE President Jim Leifer, CPBE, said, “The peer accolades expressed for John show the highest esteem of an SBE member, and recognizing him with the membership grade of Fellow is a testament to John’s skill, attitude, professionalism and dedication to broadcast engineering.”

Collinson (CPBE, 8-VSB, AMD, CBNE) joined the society in 1976. He is a member of SBE Chapter 39 Tampa Bay Area, which he is credited with reviving in the 1990s. Collinson also served as chapter chair from 1999 to 2001 and as chapter certification chair since 1995.

Collinson will be recognized for his election to Fellow during the SBE National Awards Dinner on Oct. 16 in Madison, Wis. He is the 79th member to attain this rank.