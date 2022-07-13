SBE Announces Plans for 2022 Annual Meeting

INDIANAPOLIS—The Society of Broadcast Engineers has announced plans for its 2022 annual meeting, Sept. 28-29, to be held in Liverpool, a suburb of Syracuse, N.Y.

The gathering, which includes the annual Membership Meeting, Awards Dinner, a meeting of the SBE Board of Directors, and several SBE committee meetings will be held in conjunction with the SBE Chapter 22 Broadcast and Technology Expo , which takes place on Sept 29. The Expo, which includes a trade show exhibit hall and technical sessions, will be held at the Ramada by Wyndham Liverpool. The annual event attracts broadcast engineers and technicians from New York and the surrounding states.

The SBE National Meeting events will be held Sept. 28 and 29. On Sept. 28, the national SBE Certification Committee and the SBE Board of Directors will meet while on Sept. 29, SBE activities continue with the annual SBE Fellows Breakfast (invitation-only), sponsored by Kathrein USA, SBE Annual Membership Meeting (streamed live), sponsored by Blackmagic Design, Dielectric, Jampro and Markertek. That is followed by the SBE Annual Awards Reception, sponsored by Comrex, and the SBE National Awards Dinner, sponsored by latakoo.

The SBE Membership Meeting provides an update on SBE activities and programs. It will also include the induction of the newly and re-elected officers and directors of the society. The live webcast of the Annual SBE Membership Meeting will takes place from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. EDT. To view it, go to the SBE website ( sbe.org ) and click on the webcast link. Reminders will be emailed to members the day before and the day of the webcast.

Skip Pizzi (Image credit: NAB)

At the SBE Awards Dinner, awards include the Robert W. Flanders SBE Broadcast Engineer of the Year, James C. Wulliman SBE Educator of the Year, SBE Technology Award to an SBE Sustaining Member company and the Best Technical Article, Book or Program by a SBE member. The keynote speaker will be media consultant Skip Pizzi. Among the many activities in which he is involved, Skip is currently the project manager for NextGen TV transition for WNET, New York.

SBE chapters will be presented with awards recognizing achievement for Best Chapter Communications, Best Regional Educational Event, Greatest Member Growth, Highest SBE Certified Chapter and Highest Meeting Attendance. Winners of the local SBE Chapter Engineers of the Year will also be recognized.

In preparation of the event, SBE President Andrea Cummis, CBT, CTO, said, "I encourage all SBE members, but especially those in the New England area and Canada, to attend the SBE National Meeting. Chapter 22 has always produced a high-caliber event, and the SBE looks forward to returning to Syracuse and working with the Chapter to host the SBE national event."

Registration for the SBE22 Expo is required and is free. Visit the Expo website ( sbe22.org/2022-expo ) for details and to register.

Tickets for the SBE National Awards Reception and Dinner ($16) are available through the SBE website ( sbe.org ) and by telephone, Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT at 317-846-9000. There is no registration or fee to attend the Annual SBE Membership Meeting.

Accommodations at the Ramada by Wyndham, Liverpool may be reserved by calling 315-457-1122. The SBE has a limited number of rooms reserved at the discounted rate of $111. Ask for the SBE22 Expo room rate to receive the discount. By booking and referencing the Expo you can receive the room discount, and the show organizers receive a credit to offset costs.

