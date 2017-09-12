SBE Announces 2017 Scholarship Recipients

INDIANAPOLIS—The Ennes Educational Foundation Trust has awarded four scholarships for 2017: Clifford White is the recipient of the Harold E. Ennes Scholarship; Thomas Carlisle receives the Robert Greenberg Scholarship; Timothy Kyobe is the recipient of the John H. Battison SBE Founder’s Scholarship; and Katy Gerber received the Youth Scholarship.

Clifford White

“Education continues to be a focal point of the Society of Broadcast Engineers, and through the Ennes Educational Foundation Trust, we can assist deserving candidates with Ennes Scholarships to support their education in broadcast engineering,” said SBE President Jerry Massey, CPBE, 8-VSB, AMD, DRB, CBNT.

The Harold E. Ennes Scholarship, Robert D. Greenberg Scholarship and John H. Battison Founder’s Scholarship are awarded to individuals interested in continuing or beginning their education in broadcast engineering and technology. The Youth Scholarship is specifically for a graduating high school senior interested in broadcast engineering as a career. Each scholarship awarded this year is for $1,500.

White is from Tyler, Texas, and was also the 2016 recipient of the John H. Battison Founder’s Scholarship. He discovered amateur radio at the age of 14, and within two months earned his Extra Class license. White learned most of knowledge of electronics from reverse engineering and repairing old radios, oscilloscopes, spectrum analyzers, and similar other devices given to him by members of his local ham radio club. Also, several of his ham radio acquaintances worked in the broadcast industry, and he soon began following them around learning about the big radios. He is currently a senior at LeTourneau University, studying for an engineering degree. He also works as a consulting engineer for many radio stations in the East Texas area.

Thomas Carlisle

Carlisle is based in Mesa, Ariz., and began his career in broadcast working as a freelance system design engineer focusing on recording studios, post-production facilities, and broadcast facilities in 2000 while in New York. In December 2004, he joined the staff of Trade the News. For eight years, he helped design and expanded its web-based subscription Squawk Box service. In 2012, Carlisle joined Fox News as a broadcast maintenance assistant of the quartermasters department. In 2014, he moved to Phoenix to join the staff of NBC-affiliate KPNX as the staff broadcast maintenance engineer. In 2016, he joined Sneaky Big Studios as studio engineer and now manages all broadcast and technical operations. He received his CBTE in 2017 and is continuing his education at Mesa Community College to prepare for his CBNE and Cisco Certified Network Associate in 2018 upon completion of the Cisco Networking Academy–CCNA program.

Timothy Kyobe

Kyobe is from Kampala, Uganda, and began his career in radio broadcast and IT engineer seven years ago at the age of 25 at Capital Radio Limited in Kampala, which is part of the Radio Africa Group. That same year he completed his two-year university diploma in telecommunications engineering at the Uganda Institute of Information And Communications Technology. He is an SBE Certified Broadcast Radio Engineer and Certified Broadcast Networking Engineer. He joined the SBE in 2015 through an employer sponsorship to attend the 139th AES Convention in New York, where he met two SBE members — the first time he had met a certified broadcast engineer. He is now the first and only certified broadcast radio engineer and certified broadcast networking engineer in Uganda and East Africa.

Katy Gerber

Gerber lives in Anaheim, Calif., and is is an incoming freshman attending California State University at Monterey Bay. She will study human communications and cinematic arts with the goal of a career in broadcast media, to direct and inform an audience on ways to go about conscious living and consumerism. She currently works as a paid intern at Empire Media Productions, where she provides media services to local government.

The Society of Broadcast Engineers is the professional organization of television and radio engineers and those in related fields.

This story was originally publised on TVT's sister publication Radio World.