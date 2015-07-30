SBE Announces 2015 National Award Winners

INDIANAPOLIS – The Society of Broadcast Engineers have announced the recipients of the 2015 SBE National Awards, recognizing excellence and achievement by individual members, SBE Chapters and Sustaining Member companies.

Roswell D. Clark

The Robert W. Flanders SBE Engineer of the Year award, one of the highest individual awards, was presented to Roswell D. Clark, CPBE, CBNT, from Clearwater, Fla. Clark serves as treasurer for SBE Chapter 39 in Tampa, Fla. Clark is a 30-year veteran of the broadcast industry, currently working as the director of technical operations for Cox Media Group. The group of nominees for this award were selected by their individual Chapters as their Chapter Engineer of the Year. Eight others were nominated with Clark and will receive a special certificate and recognized on SBE’s website and in The Signal.

Clark’s Chapter in Tampa also was the winner of the SBE’s other major individual award, the James C. Wulliman SBE Educator of the Year award, which recognizes outstanding service and excellence in sharing knowledge through teaching other broadcast engineers. Chapter 39 was recognized for its annual day-long technical training seminar it has held every year since 2009. The 2015 Symposium is scheduled for Nov. 12.

BlackMagic Design was awarded the 2015 SBE Technology Award for its 12G-SDI. The Best Technical Article, Book or Program award went to Tom C. Smith of Sun Prairie, Wis., for his The Signal article, “Look at TV Repack Scenario.”

Here were the winners for the Chapter Awards:

Best Chapter Website and Best Social Media Site:

Chapter 80, Fox Valley, Wis.

Best Chapter Newsletter (tie):

Chapter 24, Madison, Wis., and Chapter 70, Cleveland

Best Regional Convention or Conference:

Chapter 24, Madison, Wis., 2014 Broadcasters Clinic

Greatest Growth in New Members:

A: Chapter 111, Huntsville, Ala.

B: Chapter 45, Charlotte, N.C.

Most Certified Chapter:

A: Chapter 118, Montgomery, Ala.

B: (tie) Chapter 24, Madison, Wis.; Chapter 131, Inland Empire, Calif.

Highest Average Member Attendance:

A: Chapter 85, Central Western, Okla.

B: Chapter 34, Albuquerque, N.M.

The awards will be presented during the SBE National Awards Dinner on Oct. 14, at the SBE National Meeting in Madison, Wis. Nominations for the 2016 Awards will open in February.