Satellite Update – Nov. 4, 2010
- •EchoStar Corporation asked the FCC to extend the expiration date for its EchoStar 6 DBS satellite at 61.65 degrees west longitude (WL). EchoStar 6 uses the 12.2-12.7 GHz for space-to-Earth communications and 17.3-17.8 GHz for Earth-to-space transmissions.
- •Intelsat North America LLC requested special temporary authority (STA), for 180 days, to conduct the telemetry, tracking and telecommand operations necessary to drift Intelsat 705 from 29.5 degrees WL to 55.4 degrees WL using specified C-band frequencies.
From FCC Report SAT-00732:
- •The FCC granted XM Radio STA for 30 days to allow in-orbit testing of XM-5 at 80 degrees WL. XM Radio is authorized to use both 2.3 GHz and 7 GHz frequencies for telemetry, tracking and telecommand operations. XM Radio was authorized to use the 2332.5-2345.0 MHz (space-to-Earth) communications payload for in-orbit testing only.
- •Sirius XM Radio received STA to continue to operate satellite digital audio radio service (SDARS) terrestrial repeaters in Arlington, Va, with an EIRP of up to 2,000 watts and repeaters in Fall Church, Va. with EIRPs of 6,000 Watts and 2,000 Watts on SDARS frequencies.
