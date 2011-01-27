Satellite Update - Jan. 27, 2011
From FCC Report SAT-00752:
- •Intelsat New Dawn Satellite LTD was granted permission to make several technical changes to its authorization for the New Dawn Satellite, including deletion of the 6500-6550 MHz band (Earth-to-space) from its authorization. The satellite will operate in the 3625 – 4200 MHz, 10.95–11.20 GHz, and 11.45–11.70 GHz (space-to-Earth frequency bands) and 5850 - 6500 MHz and 14.0–14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space frequency bands). (A launch is planned during the first quarter of this year from.) The satellite will be located at 33 degrees East Longitude (EL), and is intended to replace Intelsat 802, with coverage for Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Afghanistan.
From FCC Report SAT-00751:
- •The FCC granted a request from SES Americom to modify its authority to allow AMC-5 to move from 78, 95 degrees West Longitude (WL) to 79.05 degrees WL and operate it there using 11.7–12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0–14.50 GHz (Earth-to-space) with telemetry, tracking and telecommand on specified Ku-band frequencies.
- •Intelsat Licensee LLC (formerly PanAmSat Licensee Corp) was granted special temporary authority (STA) to operate the communications payload on Galaxy 15 for 14 days at 93.0 degrees WL to conduct in-orbit testing.
- •Intelsat also received STA to continue to conduct telemetry, tracking and telecommand operations for Intelsat 2 at 174.0 degrees EL using specified C-band frequencies for 30 days. Intelsat is authorized to operate Intelsat 2 at this location using conventional C-band frequencies, 12250-12750 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 14000–14500 MHz (Earth-to-space).
- •Open Range Communications was granted STA for 60 days to continue operation of terrestrial stations in the 2483.5–2495 MHz band.
From FCC Notice DA 11-132:
- •The FCC announced a change in the procedure for filing coordination notifications for earth stations on vessels operating in the C-band. Effective 30 days from the release of the Public Notice (Jan. 26, 2011), all notifications must be filed electronically. Paper versions will not be accepted and will be returned without being processed unless a waiver is sought by the operator and approved by the FCC.
