Satellite Update – Feb. 24, 2011
From FCC Report SAT-00759:
- •The FCC's International Bureau granted Intelsat License LLC's application to modify its authority to operate C- and Ku-band Intelsat 709 at 54.85 degrees east longitude (EL) rather than its previously assigned location of 85.15 degrees EL. Authorized frequency bands are 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.20 GHz, 11.45-70 GHz, and 12.50-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and telecommand signals are authorized on specified C-band frequencies.
- •EchoStar Corporation received special temporary authority for 30 days to operate EchoStar 6 at 76.95 degrees west longitude (WL) on Direct Broadcast Satellite channels 1 to 32 using the 17.3-17.8 GHz band (Earth-to-space) and the 12.2-12.7 GHz band (space-to-Earth).
- •The FCC International Bureau determined that LightSquared Subsidiary LLC met the launch and operation milestone associated with the authorization for the SkyTerra-1 satellite at 101.3 degrees WL.
