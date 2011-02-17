Satellite Update – Feb. 17, 2011
From FCC Report No. SAT-00758:
- •Intelsat License LLC filed an application seeking authority to launch and operate the C- and Ku-band Intelsat 18 at the 180 degree east longitude (EL) orbital location. It will replace Intelsat 701 that is currently operating at that location using the same frequency bands authorized for Intelsat 701, as well as the 12.25 to 12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) frequency band not previously authorized. Telemetry, tracking and telecommand operations will use specified C-band frequencies.
- •Intelsat License LLC requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to operate Intelsat 603 using certain C- and Ku-band frequencies at 11.5 degrees EL. The frequencies are 3700-4200 MHz, 10950-11200 MHz, 11450-11700 MHz (space-to-Earth (and 5925-6425 MHz and 14000-14500 MHz (Earth-to-space). Intelsat requested STA for six specific C-band frequencies for telemetry, tracking and telecommand.
- •Dish Operating LLC requested STA for 180 days to continue operating EchoStar 7 using previously authorized DBS channels 1-21 at 118.9 degrees WL.
- •Sirius XM Radio Inc. requested STA for 180 to operate up to 1,000 Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS) terrestrial repeaters with EIRP between 2 Watts and 12,000 Watts a various locations throughout the United States using both the 2320-2332.5 MHz and 2332.5-2345 MHz SDARS bands.
From FCC Report No. SAT-00757:
- •The FCC granted EchoStar Corporation STA for 30 days to conduct telemetry, tracking and telecommand operations necessary to drift EchoStar 6 from 61.65 degrees west longitude (WL) to 76.95 degrees W, and to maintain it at that location. The authorized telecommand frequency is 17305 MHz. Telemetry and beacon links are authorized on 12203 MHz and 12204 MHz respectively during this operation.
- •EchoStar also received STA for 30 days to conduct the telemetry, tracking and control in the 12.2 to 12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands necessary to operate their EchoStar 3 satellite at 61.45 degrees WL as an in-orbit spare satellite.
- •The FCC Satellite Division granted Satellite CD Radio, Inc. authority to launch and operate Sirius FM-6 at 115.2 degrees WL using 7025-7075 MHz (Earth-to-space) and the 2320.0-2332.5 MHz (space-to-Earth) SDARS band. Telemetry, tracking and telecommand operations are authorized in both frequency bands.
- •GeoEye License Corp. received STA to continue to operate telemetry, tracking and telecommand frequencies during the de-orbiting of OrbView-3. TT&C is authorized on specified 2 GHz, 400 MHz and 8 GHz frequencies.
- •Lockheed Martin was granted STA for 30 days to continue to operate LM-RPS1 outside its previously authorized station-keeping box.
