Samsung's Jong-Hee (JH) Han to Deliver Pre-Show Keynote at CES 2022

NEW YORK—The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has announced that Jong-Hee (JH) Han, president of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, will deliver the pre-show keynote address at CES 2022.

Han’s keynote address will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 6:30 PM in the Venetian’s Palazzo Ballroom in Las Vegas, NV.

Samsung’s keynote for CES 2022 will present the company’s vision for ‘Age of Togetherness’ meaning that technology needs to exist together with people and for the planet. The keynote will be a call to action to mitigate climate change and the company will show how everyone can do their part in building a sustainable planet. It will also present how customized and connected experiences will enrich people's lives. The pre-show keynote will set the stage for CES 2022 as it convenes the tech industry, both in person and digitally.

“Since early 2020, people have changed how they live, work and play,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “Technology is solving people’s problems and connecting us to each other. More innovation has accelerated. Samsung is an incredibly innovative company and we look forward to hearing Mr. Han’s vision of a greener world reimagined through technology.”

Han is the president and head of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics since 2017. Prior to his current role, Mr. Han served a four-year term as the Business’s Head of R&D. Since joining Samsung in 1988, he has been a prolific figure in the development of a wide range of market-leading products, including Micro LED, QLED, Lifestyle TVs, Smart Signage, Cinema LED and gaming monitors. Mr. Han has played a pivotal role in taking Samsung’s TV business to its unrivalled position in the global TV market and maintaining it for fifteen consecutive years since 2006.

Mr. Han joins previously announced keynoters, including GM’s Mary Barra; T-Mobile’s Mike Sievert; Abbott’s Robert Ford; Rethink Impact’s Jenny Abramson; Softbank Opportunity Fund’s Stacy Brown-Philpot; and Material Impact’s Carmichael Roberts. The CES featured speakers page will be updated as additional speakers are announced.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022 will convene the tech industry in person and digitally, Jan. 5-8, 2022, with Media Days taking place Jan. 3-4, 2022.