Samsung Issues $500,000 TV TV App Challenge

CYBERSPACE: Samsung is offering $500,000 for the best new apps for it’s Internet-connect TVs and Blu-ray players. The manufacturer announced the initiative this week.



“Until recently, TVs have needed help from other devices in order to run software applications,” Samsung’s contest site states. “But finally, Samsung is freeing the TV, with its Samsung Apps line of televisions and Blu-ray devices, which can download, install, and run apps natively.”



The apps platform is built into all Samsung 2010 Blu-ray players, Blu-ray Home Theater Systems, and “the majority” of its TVs 40 inches and larger.



In conjunction with the release of Samsung’s TV application software development kit, it’s is offering $500,000 in cash and prizes for the “individuals or teams that develop the best-looking, most brilliantly conceived, and most functional apps.”



Samsung said developers will retain all intellectual property ownership for their submissions. The contest is open to U.S. residents and organizations employing fewer than 50 people “domiciled in the United States.”



Submissions will be accepted through Nov. 11, 2010. Judging will begin Nov. 22 and end Dec. 16, 2010. Winners will be announced at the International Consumer Electronics Show, Jan. 6-9, 2011, in Las Vegas.



See Samsung’s contest Web site for details.

