Samsung Ads Partners with BrightLine to Expand Actionable Ad Offerings

NEW YORK—Samsung Ads has announced that it is working with Brightline to expand its inventory of actionable and dynamic video ad inventory.

The partnership with BrightLine, which offers a platform for advanced connected TV ad experiences, will allow Samsung Ads to sell a suite of products for interactive ads beyond the existing QR coded and shoppable OLV inventory.

BrightLine’s new dynamic ad units allow for live and personalized ads, the addition of scrollable branded carousels, on screen polls, and trivia experiences that provide viewers with opportunities to engage and take action directly from their TV screen, the companies said.

"CTV advertising has been about delivering the solutions brands need to achieve measurable results. Today, we’ve evolved to a point where CTV is now capable of delivering results beyond simply reach and awareness," said Michael Scott, Vice President of Ad Sales & Operations, Samsung Ads. "With BrightLine’s advanced capabilities, advertisers are now able to engage consumers in a real-time dialog and exchange for the first time on Samsung Smart TVs, opening a whole new world of possibilities for brands.”

BrightLine’s proprietary, TV-first interactive ad suite plugs seamlessly into Samsung’s user interface and smart TV operating system. This integration of BrightLine’s array of interactive and dynamic ad formats into Samsung Ads’ inventory mix allows Samsung Ads to offer the most sophisticated interactive solutions and compliments the Company’s listing lineup of in-stream, native, and cross platform ads, the companies said.

"BrightLine is helping partners like Samsung Ads deliver on the promise and potential of truly dynamic CTV ad experiences,” said Mike Bologna, BrightLine’s chief accelerator. “Now that Smart TVs have become so much more than just a vehicle for video consumption, these new ad units provide opportunities for audiences to engage and take action directly from their screen, complementing the rich Samsung connected ecosystem.”