SAM Taps Eric Cooney as President and CEO

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—Former Tandberg Television President Eric Cooney will be taking over the reins at Snell Advanced Media, as the company has officially announced his appointment as its new president and CEO. Cooney will take over for Tim Thorsteinson who is stepping down for personal reasons, though he is expected to continue to be involved in an advisory capacity to the Board.

Eric Cooney

Cooney has more than 20 years of experience in the technology, media and telecommunications industry. During his time as CEO of Tandberg Television he led the merger with Ericsson Group. He also spent time as the CEO at IT services provider Internap Corp.

“We’d like to thank Tim for his important contribution to the success of Snell Advanced Media during his tenure as CEO,” said Chris Hurley, chief portfolio officer for LDC, which backs SAM. “Eric brings a wealth of industry experience from across the group’s core markets as well as senior leadership experience in some of the sector’s most successful firms. He is ideally placed to lead the team and further build on the business’ successes to date.”

SAM, headquartered in Newbury, England, delivers products for the media production ecosystem, including live production, news and sports editing, playout and delivery, modular infrastructure and image processing.