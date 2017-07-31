SAM and Gearhouse Deliver Remote UHD IP Production to UEFA

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—Snell Advanced Media and Gearhouse Broadcast played their part in the championship game of UEFA’s European U21 Final, providing an uncompressed UHD remote production trial. The two companies delivered an IP system that replaced the traditional OB set up, which provided live camera signals from the Marshal Józef Pitsudski Stadium in Krakow, Poland, to BT Sport’s facility at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London for live edit and playout.

LiveTouch

The live UHD signals from five Sony HDC 4300 4K/HD cameras at the stadium were sent via a specially installed and commissioned pair of fully redundant 100GB Ethernet links. At the facility in London, a SAM LiveTouch server was used in a two in/two out UHD configuration to play UHD replays, packages and graphics.

“It is the first time that uncompressed UHD signals have been delivered over such a distance with ultra-low latency,” claimed Robert Szabó-Rowe, EVP and general manager, live production and infrastructure at SAM. “The production team didn’t see any perceived difference to sitting in an OB truck on location.”