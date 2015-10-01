Salinas Named CEO of TV Azteca

MEXICO CITY—Spanish-language programmer TV Azteca has announced that Benjamin Sada Salinas will take over the role of CEO from Marion San Roman, who will stay on with the programmer as Vice Chairman of the Board.



Salinas is the son of Ricardo B. Salinas, founder of Grupo Salinas, and has more than 10 years of experience in media, content production, and commercialization of goods and services. This includes serving as a member of the executive committee of strategy for Grupo Salinas for the past five years.

“There is a new generation of viewers seeking bold content, an audience that wants to be surprised; TV Azteca will thrill millions with creativity, intelligence and work,” said Salinas.

Roman had been CEO of TV Azteca since 2004, but will now serve on the board and have the responsibility of executing strategic projects and advising Salinas.