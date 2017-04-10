RUSHWORKS Brings In Cook for International Expansion

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS—The Dallas-based software developer RUSHWORKS is continuing to look to expand its efforts overseas and in an effort to do so has announced the hiring of Martin Cook as its new director of market development, international. Cook’s responsibilities will include establishing and managing RUSHWORKS’ international sales channel.

Cook’s past experiences includes work for the likes of Grass Valley, Sony U.K., Philips and BBC Technology. Since 2004, he has operated a business development consultancy that specialized in sales and marketing growth.

RUSHWORKS reports that Cook has already signed distributor agreements with Cache Media, a supplier of broadcast and AV equipment in Newbury, U.K., as well as AV Group Technologies, which provides hardware systems in Australia and New Zealand.