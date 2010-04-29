RTW, TC Electric announce partnership

Cologne, Germany-based RTW and TC Electronic, of Risskov, Denmark, announced at the 2010 NAB Show a partnership to develop new audio metering products for professional broadcasting, production, post-production and QC applications.

The new hardware and software products resulting from the collaboration will extend the product portfolios of both companies.

RTW will offer TC Electronic's LM5D Loudness Radar Meter as a software option for its new TouchMonitor range of stand-alone audio metering systems based on touch screens. The LM5D is a tool for predictable loudness management in broadcast, film, post production and music that displays instant loudness, loudness history and peak-level compliance with the new ITU-R BS.1770 standard, as well as EBU R128 and ATSC A/85 recommendations.

The TouchMonitor range features the TM7 with 7in touch display and the TM9 with a 9in touch-sensitive TFT screen. Both models will be available with analog and/or digital audio I/O interfaces including AES3id versions with BNC connectors and a 3G SDI option for the TM9, which supports up to 32 audio channels.