RTW Relocates Cologne Headquarters

COLOGNE— RTW, a 45 year-old vendor of visual audiometers, will relocate to a new office Sept. 25.

The new company headquarters, which will also be in Cologne, will now occupy two floors of a building that was once home to staff of Sony Corporation. The company’s phone numbers and email addresses will not change, its new mailing address will be:

RTW GmbH & CO. KG

Am Wassermann 25

50829 Köln – (Cologne)

Germany

“We are very happy to move into a new space that is more modern and will help us to better streamline our operations,” Andreas Tweitmann, CEO of RTW said. “This new building will offer us new amenities that will help us to further focus on developing and manufacturing innovative solutions for the broadcast market.”