RTW International Corporate Facility Open for Service

Werner Hasse (left) and Christopher Spahr (right)



LANCASTER, PA. — Launched in 2013, RTW International Corp., says its Lancaster, P.-based facility is ready for business.



This month, Christopher Spahr, director of sales and operations, welcomes Werner Hasse, of the Cologne-based RTW development team, to the Lancaster office. Hasse will oversee all product service, final assembly, software upgrades and repair service for all current RTW products based in the United States.



In addition to helping RTW provide its U.S. customers with a faster response to their needs, RTW International Corp. will also be able to stock more products locally for an increased shipping turnaround in the United States.



RTW has been a reliable source of innovative audio measurement tools for nearly 50 years, bringing its pedigree of precise German engineering to each of its innovative solutions. Along with the company’s ground-breaking products comes a commitment to service. RTW has a longstanding reputation of working with its customers to ensure their experience with RTW products is a positive one. As the company observed a clear need in the U.S. marketplace for its metering products, as well as increased brand awareness in the region, the company felt it was necessary to bring its quality engineering and stellar customer service closer to its U.S. customer base.