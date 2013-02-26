RTVE, EBU Showcase First UHD-1 DVB-T2 Transmissions

BARCELONA, SPAIN—Spanish public broadcaster RTVE, the European Broadcasting Union, Abertis Telecom, SAPEC, Sony, Apuntolapospo, UPM and URL La Salle has rolled out the first ultra high definition 1 DVB-T2 broadcast at the Mobile World Conference 2013 in Barcelona.



They will showcase the terrestrially distributed 3840x2160 pixel resolution transmission on an 84-inch screen until Thursday, Feb. 28. The broadcast shows the Spanish city in H.264/AVC at 35 Mbit/s.



The transmission also demonstrates that the DVB-T2 standard is a spectrum-efficient way of carrying high-quality transmissions.



EBU Technology and Innovation Director Lieven Vermaele said the Barcelona demonstration was a step towards greater spectrum efficiency and enhanced home viewing.



“The EBU is committed to exploring the potential of new transmission technologies and new video formats,” he said. “Through our support for this demonstration we are helping to ensure that the needs of public service broadcasters are taken into account as together we shape the future of television.”



The demonstration partners are also testing the performance of T2-Lite, a version of the DVB-T2 standard optimized for mobile terminals.



In addition to picture resolution, frame rate, color space and an immersive audio system, will be considered as parameters for defining the next standard television format.



