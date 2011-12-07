RTDNA & Foundation Names Cavender Executive Director



WASHINGTON: The Radio Television Digital News Association has selected Mike Cavender to serve as the organization’s executive director.



Cavender, who will also oversee the Radio Television Digital News Foundation, is a 25-year broadcast and digital media veteran and life member of RTDNA. A senior-level communications executive with major market TV news management experience, he was formerly vice president of client solutions for Synaptic Digital, a multichannel media creation and distribution platform. Previously, he served as a vice president and news director at CBS television affiliates in Washington, Atlanta, Tampa, and Nashville, Tenn. Additionally, Cavender held board leadership roles at RTDNA/F for 20 years, serving as chairman, director, trustee and treasurer. Earlier in his career, Cavender was a writer, producer and executive producer.



“My goal, in the weeks and months ahead, is to spearhead an effort to make RTDNA the most valuable professional resource it can be,” Cavender said in his first blog post. “Whether it’s day-to-day best practices, First Amendment advocacy, ethics training, job placement, overseas programs--when you need professional support, I want RTDNA to be the first place you look.



-- Television Broadcast



