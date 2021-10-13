Rotolight Unveils Neo 3 And Aeos 2 Lights

LONDON—Rotolight has announced the next generation of its hugely popular LED lighting products: the Rotolight NEO 3 and AEOS 2.

These exciting new products combine the ‘shoot what you see’ benefits of continuous light, with a world-first High-Speed Sync RGBWW flash, the company said.

The two ground-breaking fixtures are available now for pre-order exclusively through Rotolight’s Kickstarter campaign , which will run through November 16th, 2021, the company said.

The pocket-sized Rotolight NEO 3 is the brightest on-camera LED light ever produced, the company said. It is available as an individual light, a three-light kit and with a new, bespoke, high-performance, rechargeable lithium battery.

The Rotolight AEOS 2 is uniquely lightweight with an ultra-thin design, which the company is billing as the thinnest and lightest 1 x 1 panel ever made at under 1.4kg.

For the first time, both of Rotolight’s new products will allow photographers to flash in any one of 16.7 million colors or 2,500 digital filters with zero recycle time, the company said. .

A new full-color 2-inch touchscreen display, allows users to access key features and recall their settings. An all new Rotolight iOS and Android native app, allows users to easily switch between lighting modes to remotely adjust color, power, SFX and to create custom groups and projects on up to 20 lights simultaneously.

The intelligent softbox designed for AEOS 2: SmartSoft Box electronically adjusts the light’s diffusion, focus and spread without the need for gels via the touchscreen display or Rotolight app.

In addition, a new Rotolight Universal Speedring adaptor unlocks an endless suite of Bowens-mount modifiers for the Rotolight NEO & AEOS range, making achieving great soft light easier than ever before and demonstrating Rotolight’s commitment to the brand’s loyal global user community.

“The NEO 3 and AEOS 2 are a huge leap forward in lighting technology, and we’re extremely excited about launching on the Kickstarter platform to bring these state-of-the-art products to more people than ever before,” says Rotolight CEO, Rod Aaron Gammons. “For new users, this is a fantastic opportunity to join the Rotolight family, while for our existing customers it’s our chance to say thank you for a decade of support with an exclusive opportunity to be the first in the world to own these revolutionary products.”