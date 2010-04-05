Ross Video to release CWDM fiber solutions at 2010NAB Show

At the 2010 NAB Show, Ross Video will release a range of CWDM optical transmitters, optical muxes and optical demuxes to allow its customers to use available bandwidth on their existing fiber connections.

The company will unveil eight dual CWDM transmitters for a total of 16 optical wavelengths, a four-channel mux/demux with expansion port, an eight-channel mux/demux and an eight-channel mux/demux with expansion. The flexibility of these solutions allows end users to combine up to 16 channels in groups of four onto a single fiber link.

See Ross Video at NAB Show Booth N3807.