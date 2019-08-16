Ross Video Receiving Millions in Funding from Canadian Government

OTTAWA—Ross Video has announced that it will be receiving CA$5 million in research and development project funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program, reportedly the largest contribution the organization has given to a Canadian business. The funds will be used to help spur Ross’ future growth, according to the company’s announcement.

“Canada has a proud history of technological innovation and the Candian government has helped domestic companies expand on to the global stage through progresive initiatives such as NRC IRAP,” said David Ross, Ross Video CEO. “We’re very pleased to receive this funding, which will bolster our R&D function, create jobs and allow us to engineer the next generation of technologies for the global broadcast and live production markets. Its effects will be felt well beyond Canadian shores.”

NRC IRAP awarded the funds to Ross Video during a ceremony on Aug. 15.