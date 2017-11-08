Ross Video Opens New EMEA Offices

OTTAWA—Ross Video is picking up the roots of its EMEA headquarters. For the last three years Ross Video ran its EMEA operations out of Pinewood Studios in the U.K., but now it has officially opened its new EMEA HQ and Customer Experience Center at the White Building in Reading, Berkshire.

The office is set across two floors and features a green-screen demo studio that includes Ross’ range of systems, a training center for classroom and workshop sessions, technical support labs and office space for up to 30 staffers.

“Our regional team has almost doubled in size since 2014 and, with our lease coming to an end at Pinewood, it was clear we needed a new home that would reflect the size and stature of company we have now become in EMEA,” said David Ross, Ross Video CEO in the official press release. Ross reports a 30 percent growth for the EMEA this year compared to 2016.

The office will officially open on Friday, Nov. 10.