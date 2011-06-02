Ross Video Expands Manufacturing



Ross Video has announced the expansion of their manufacturing facility in Iroquois, Ontario, Canada.



The expansion will triple the factory floor space and enable a consolidation of some of the leased space, resulting in a manufacturing capacity of reportedly around $270 million per year. The expansion was supported in part by the Eastern Ontario Development Fund.



"We really have our customers to thank for making this expansion both possible and necessary," said Ross Video CEO David Ross in a press release. "The response to our products and services has never been stronger and we have seen our growth really accelerate, especially over the past year."



Completion is expected for late 2011 or early 2012.



