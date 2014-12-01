Ross Video Appoints Shawn Snider Marketing Product Manager

IROQUOIS, ONTARIO, CANADA – Ross Video announces the appointment of Shawn Snider to marketing product manager for their Inception Newsroom Computer System, Streamline Media Asset Management, and EZ Prompt Teleprompter solutions.



“The market response to Inception News has exceeded our expectations and it is time to expand our product marketing team to support our growing list of clients. Shawn has been driving both Inception and Streamline from a technical roadmap and product development point of view and is ideally suited to take on this product management role,” said Jeff Moore, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Ross Video. “Shawn has had a lot of direct involvement with our clients and has a thorough understanding of the needs of the modern newsroom.”

Snider has been with Ross Video since 2007, where he started as a developer for Ross Video’s OverDrive Automated Production Control System, and quickly rose to become an integral part of the company’s software design team. He holds a Software Engineering Degree from Carleton University, and he is active in industry groups, particularly the MOS working group, where he led the proposal of a new MOS HTML5 plug-in draft specification last year.