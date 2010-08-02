Ross Video Appoints Product Manager



Ross Video has announced that Nigel Spratling is joining the company’s product marketing division, where he will focus on video production switcher products.



“We are excited to have Nigel join our team here at Ross,” said David Ross, CEO of Ross Video. “A well respected industry veteran, Nigel possesses a depth of industry experience, enthusiasm and creativity that we know will benefit our flagship Vision and CrossOver production switchers and significantly contribute to Ross continuing to deliver compelling product experiences to our customers.”



Spratling has previously held positions at Snell & Wilcox, Nvision, ADC Telecommunications and Sigma Electronics. He has also served as chair of the NAB exhibitor’s board and was responsible for creating the NAB-HD pavilion.



