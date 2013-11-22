Ross Video Appoints EMEA Pre-Sales Engineer
IROQUOIS, ONTARIO, CANADA—Simon Hawkings has joined Ross Video in the position of EMEA pre-sales engineer.
Hawkings has a decade of experience in the broadcast sector under his belt.
He has worked in a variety of support, technical pre-sales and product specialist roles across the relevant region.
He most recently held a position with Miranda Technologies.
