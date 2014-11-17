Ross Video Adds Greg Quirk to Lead Legislative and DashBoard Marketing

IROQUOIS, ONTARIO, CANADA—Ross Video announces that Greg Quirk has joined the company as marketing product manager for Communications, DashBoard and Business Development for the Legislative Market.

“What is really exciting to me about Ross Video and my role is our focus on customer solutions,” says Greg Quirk. “DashBoard, the open platform for facility control and monitoring, is being leveraged as the foundation for customer deployments to simplify the interface across the entire suite of Ross products. Legislative Control Systems combine multiple Ross and third-party products together to provide... [an] integrated solution for broadcasting and recording legislative sessions.”

Greg brings 12 years of technical marketing experience to Ross in a variety of different industries, including telecoms, video content security, engineering magazines, reverse engineering and semiconductors.