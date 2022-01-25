Ross Unveils Updates to Voyager and Lucid Studio

OTTAWA, Canada—With XR Virtual LED Studio becoming one of the fastest growing trends in virtual solutions, Ross has announced updates to two of its products that are key tools for content producers working in VS/AR and XR Virtual LED Studio production environments.

Commenting on the importance of XR Virtual LED Studio as a production platform, Manesh Patel, product and business development manager for Ross Virtual Solutions said “we’ve seen XR Virtual LED Studio trickle down very quickly from high-end Hollywood productions like `The Mandalorian' to more mainstream broadcast environments because it offers more flexibility and amazing creative possibilities. Ross is very pleased to be supporting XR Virtual LED Studio content producers everywhere with these new versions of Voyager and Lucid Studio. They make set-up, calibration and control of XR Virtual LED Studio productions much easier, and Voyager continues to set the standard for photo-realistic graphics rendering, helping content producers create the most amazing sets imaginable!”

Launched in 2019, Ross Video’s photo-realistic graphics rendering solution Voyager has been used to power some of the world’s most impressive VS/AR and XR Virtual LED Studio productions, including CCTV’s "Spring Gala Festival" – the world’s most watched TV show.

Based on the Unreal engine from Epic Games, the latest version of Voyager (4.27) includes new configuration tools to calibrate camera lenses and LED video walls, as well as improved configuration of RossTalk and Datalinq and support for embedded audio out on video outputs. Additionally, the inclusion of Epic’s nDisplay technology allows people to seamlessly synchronize multiple LED displays for XR productions. These improvements all simplify and accelerate system set-up.

Lucid Studio is the primary control interface for VS/AR and XR Virtual LED Studio applications from Ross, and the updated version (6.3) introduces an enhanced web browser that offers better performance and enables 3rd party web UI to be part of Lucid’s control panel, the company said.

In addition, an improved web API (using SSL for encrypted communication) enables secure integration with 3rd parties. Enhanced integration with mobile devices opens up the possibility of event control from a mobile phone or tablet, even using a QR code! This latest version also includes support for the Elgato Streamdeck device, offering a more tactile control experience for Lucid users.

The updates were unveiled as part of the Ross Live series of Tech Talks. In addition to the two product updates, the episode of Ross Live Tech Talk included a feature on Servus TV / Red Bull Media House in Austria, examining how the broadcaster has used Ross virtual solutions to improve the look and feel of its content and stay at the forefront of technology. During the episode, the Ross VS team also spent some time looking at the latest version of the Unreal engine, discussing the improvements in feature set and the benefits of these to customers.