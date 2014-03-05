Ross to Launch Vision Tritium Switcher Line at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Ross Video will showcase its top of the line Vision Tritium production switcher, which is making its North American debut. The Vision Tritium is a large 3MLE modular production switcher with 48 x 32 Multi-Definition inputs and outputs, 6 real 3D DVE’s, 16 channels of internal media stores, 16 keyers, UltraChrome chroma keys, built in Dual Head MultiViewers and a massive list of supported external device controls.



Ross Video will also show the latest features of its Carbonite mid-size production switcher series, including MiniME’s, which can be used as pre-keyers or independent transition engines. Ross Video will also show its new Carbonite C2S 24-button 2ME panel incorporating individual ME effects memory keypads.



Ross Video will also debut OverDrive Caprica, which gives OverDrive control of third-party production switchers. It will be paired with Inception News—a newsroom computer system that combines traditional, social and Web content publication—to demonstrate an end-to-end news production workflow.



Ross Video’s XPression 3D HD CG and motion graphics system now supports all types of live graphics requirements, including live CG, branding, virtual sets and augmented reality. And Ross Video will show an expanded portfolio of Nielsen Watermark offerings while Ross Mobile Productions will show the new OT1 compact production vehicle.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Ross Video will be in booth N3806.