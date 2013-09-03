Ross Taps Plant for Key Accounts

ONTARIO, CANADA — Ross Video has chosen Brad Plant to serve as key accounts manager for New York. Plant has previously worked as the marketing product manager for infrastructure and video servers.



Plant will be based out of Manhattan and report to Director of Sales for the USA’s Northeast and Pacific Pete Ross. Plant will be responsible for representing the company’s product portfolio at the networks, network owned stations and other accounts in the New York City area.



Plant began his career with Ross in 2008 as a member of the technical support team, moving to infrastructure application specialist before becoming marketing product manager for the infrastructure and video server product lines.



He is also an active member of SBE and a regular presenter at ENNES workshops, in addition to serving on various advisory committees for colleges with Broadcast Engineering programs.