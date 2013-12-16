Ross Taps Hernandez for Regional Sales Manager

IROQUOIS, ONTARIO—Ross Video has added Sandra Hernandez to its U.S. sales team as regional sales manager. Hernandez will be responsible for the Gulf States, based out of Baton Rouge, La.



Hernandez joins Ross from Comprehensive Technical Group, where she worked as an account manager. She was also part of Crescent Communications Corporation as an account manager for 11 years prior to CTG’s acquisition. Both companies are long-time Ross dealers.



Adding to Hernandez’s experience, she also works as a producer for a local television channel in her area, allowing her to remain current in the technical aspect of the broadcast industry.