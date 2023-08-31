Ross Selects New Theme to Highlight New Production Tech at IBC2023

OTTAWA—Ross Video has announced that its theme for IBC2023 will be “From idea to audience, let’s make it real.”

The new theme is designed to highlight the creative possibilities unlocked by the end-to-end production solutions that Ross Video will be bringing to the show at its new, solutions-centric booth (Hall 9, Stand A04 and A05).

“We’ll have a large stand with a lot to see. We look forward to customers bringing their production challenges and ideas to Ross at IBC this year,” said Jeff Moore, executive vice president & chief marketing officer of Ross Video. “Our production experts and solution architects will be available to sit down over a coffee, help assess your production goals and provide options toward making them a reality. As we say: `From idea to audience, let’s make it real.'”

The solutions being demoed cover such areas as:

Extended Reality (XR)

News Workflows

LED Production

Production Graphics

Camera Motion Systems

Automated Production

Ross production experts will also be available to share advice and experience to help attendees bring their next project to life. Attendees will see demos showing how they can achieve:

The dramatically reduced space offered by Hyperconverged production systems

The efficiencies delivered by intelligently integrating AI

The flexibility of Cloud and software-based production

The scale benefits of IP

The plug-and-play simplicity of SDI

In addition, Ross noted that visitors to its booth will be able to learn about industry trends in cybersecurity and the new Catena standards effort as well as the benefits of Hyperconverged solutions in building a smaller, more sustainable, yet higher-performance production environment.

The full slate of new product introductions from Ross will be announced closer to IBC2023.