Ron Levy Joins Broadway Systems as Senior Vice President



GRAND RAPIDS, MICH.: Broadway Systems announced that Ron Levy recently joined the company as senior vice president. Based out of Broadway’s New York City office, he is responsible for client services and account management.



Levy has more than 30 years of buy-side advertising management systems experience, working closely with major agency holding companies such as Interpublic, Omnicom, and Publicis to deploy and maximize their returns from systems investments. Most recently, he spent four years as senior vice president of MediaBank and 18 years as senior vice president and partner at its predecessor, Datatech Software. He held dual roles managing sales and marketing, where he organized complex systems implementations and other initiatives critical to customer satisfaction. Levy also led product management and development for the national broadcast and broadcast traffic systems.



A charter member of the TECC specifications committee, Levy was the first to implement the TECC standard live. He also developed the first buy-side cable post analysis tool, was the first to integrate minute-by-minute data into the agency workflow, and delivered the industry’s first XML-based eTraffic prototype.





