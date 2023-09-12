Roku Launches NFL Zone

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku has announced that it has partnered with the NFL to launch an NFL Zone within the Roku Sports experience for the 2023 NFL season.

The NFL Zone offers football fans a centralized location to quickly find live and upcoming games. Users can also use the NFL Zone to tune in for weekly game previews, league highlights, and additional NFL content.

This strategic partnership between Roku and the NFL marks the first official league-branded zone within Roku’s Sports experience.

“Last year we introduced the Sports experience for our highly engaged sports audience, making it simpler for Roku users to watch sports programming,” said Gidon Katz, president, consumer experience, at Roku. “As we start the biggest sports season of the year, providing easy access to NFL games and content to our millions of users is a top priority for us. We look forward to fans immersing themselves within the NFL Zone and making it their destination to find NFL games.”

“We are excited to partner with Roku to increase discoverability of NFL programming to football fans,” added Hans Schroeder, NFL Executive vice president of media distribution. “With the launch of the NFL Zone, Roku users can easily find the games they want to watch, from one place. We are thrilled to provide our fans with an excellent option to follow their favorite teams all season long.”

In addition to live and upcoming games, the NFL Zone provides weekly matchup previews, NFL highlights, and access to the NFL App and NFL Channel. Viewers can find the NFL Zone directly from Sports in Roku’s Home Screen Menu as well as Roku Search. Throughout the season, the NFL Zone will be prominently featured within the Sports experience, Roku reported.

“Sports have long provided a large, engaged audience for advertisers, and we’re excited to bring scale and fandom to marketers through the NFL Zone,” said Alison Levin, vice president ad revenue and marketing solutions, at Roku. “This collaboration brings together the most popular content across sports and entertainment with Roku’s incredible U.S. reach for a combination that advertisers will crave.”

The launch builds on Roku’s ongoing expansion of NFL related content.

Roku added The NFL Channel to The Roku Channel’s Live TV Channel Guide this past spring, the streaming platform reported. The around-the-clock channel provides hundreds of hours of curated, official programming from NFL Films and NFL Media, including in-season commentary, classic game replays, documentaries, and NFL originals.

Last month, Roku Original documentary “NFL Draft: The Pick is in” launched on The Roku Channel in partnership with NFL Films and Skydance Sports. The documentary scored big during its opening weekend, becoming the #1 Roku Original Documentary premiere. A second installment has been greenlit centered on the 2024 NFL Draft.

In addition, NFL+, the League’s exclusive streaming video service, is available within the NFL App on Roku devices for its second season. NFL+ is available for $6.99/month or $49.99/year, and includes NFL Network across devices, live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games (phone and tablet only), live local and national audio for every game, NFL Films’ archives, and more.

Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $14.99/month or $99.99/year, and get all of the content and features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays, the All-22 Coaches Film, and now NFL RedZone. For a limited time, NFL Media is offering a 20% discount off the yearly subscription price for both NFL+ and NFL+ Premium, Roku reported.