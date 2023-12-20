Roku Unveils Most Searched Movies and TV Show of 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku has announced that U.S. users conducted more than 1.2 billion searches on its streaming platform in 2023, up nearly 50% from 2023 and has unveiled the most popular searches for movies, TV series, actors and actresses.

“The Super Mario Bros Movie” earned the most searched title of 2023 and “Yellowstone” ranked as the most searched TV series.

“The Super Mario Bros Movie” also beat out every other movie, TV series, actor or actress to be ranked as the #1 most searched title on Roku in the U.S.

The most searched movies in 2023 were:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Avatar: The Way of Water

M3GAN

The Little Mermaid

Top Gun: Maverick

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

The Secret Life of Pets

Twilight

The reigning champs for TV searches in the U.S. were “Yellowstone” (#1) and “SpongeBob SquarePants” (#2), which both held onto their spots from 2022, Roku reported.

Of the year’s top 10, four are in the kids & family genre, and six are animated series, including “The Simpsons” and “Peppa Pig”.

Yellowstone

SpongeBob SquarePants

PAW Patrol

South Park

Bluey

The Simpsons

The Chosen

Gunsmoke

Young Sheldon

Peppa Pig

The most searched actor was Adam Sandler, who starred in Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2 and also earned the honor of top searched actor in 2022 in the U.S. Searches for Sandler spiked in early April following the movie’s release, Roku reported.

The most searched actors were:

Adam Sandler

John Wayne

Tom Hanks

Denzel Washington

Clint Eastwood

Jason Statham

Nicolas Cage

Kevin Hart

Dwayne Johnson

Tom Cruise

Melissa McCarthy took the crown as Roku’s most searched actress of 2023 in the U.S. Searches for her spiked at the end of November, with Peacock’s original movie release of Genie. The top searched actresses were: