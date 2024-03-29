Roku, the Handy Foundation Expand Diversity and Inclusion Initiative

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku and The Handy Foundation have announced that they are expanding their diversity and inclusion efforts by creating more opportunities in the entertainment and film industry for below-the-line jobs, including assistant editors, production coordinators, digital imaging technicians, production audio, and makeup artists.

To date, apprenticeships have been provided on popular series, including “Honest Renovations,” “Meet Me in Rome,” and “Morimoto’s Sushi Master.”

“As our original programming continues to grow in both popularity and scale, the choice is clear for Roku: Take the opportunity now to champion greater inclusion in our industry,” said David Eilenberg, head of content, Roku Media. “The Handy Foundation’s work with underrepresented or overlooked professionals makes them a fantastic partner for us, and we are thrilled to take on this significant, expanded initiative.”

The collaboration between The Handy Foundation and Roku Originals, led by Melissa Hamilton, head of production, seeks to grant access to a diverse array of expertise within Hollywood’s trade craft.

In its efforts to connect below-the-line workers with job opportunities in the entertainment industry, the Handy Foundation has made notable strides, providing training and professional development while also advancing diversity and inclusion across the broader industry.

“This announcement marks a pivotal moment in our partnership with Roku, which initially began with placing one Handy Foundation fellow on ‘Un Millón De Gracias!’ in 2023. The expansion of our collaboration with Roku Originals reinforces our mission to uplift underrepresented talent in the film and entertainment industry,” said Handy Foundation CEO, Ri-Karlo Handy. “With Roku’s support, we are excited to continue strategizing on how we extend our impact even further, empowering individuals from all walks of life to share their stories and contribute to a more inclusive cultural landscape.”